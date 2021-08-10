Cancel
Washington, DC

Cantwell Applauds Unprecedented Investment in Puget Sound and Salmon Recovery in Infrastructure Package

 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement about a historic $2.855 billion investment in salmon recovery and ecosystem restoration programs, as well as tens of billions of dollars allocated for water infrastructure in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). (A full description of the infrastructure bill’s impacts on Washington state can be found here.)

www.cantwell.senate.gov

