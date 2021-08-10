Cancel
Toledo, OH

Solheim Cup bubble: With only two events left, see which Americans need to make a move

By Beth Ann Nichols
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZPGZ_0bNk6Jgl00

With two events left before teams are finalized for the 2021 Solheim Cup, only two players – Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang – have mathematically locked up their positions on Team USA. Still, it would seem that Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda are fairly secure on the points list.

The top seven players automatically qualify and right now, Megan Khang occupies that final spot. With 238.5 points, Khang holds a 33.5 point lead over Brittany Altomare.

Two players will qualify off the Rolex Rankings and another three will be selected by U.S. captain Pat Hurst, one more than usual. The 2021 Solheim Cup will be contested Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The cutoff for qualifying comes at the conclusion of the AIG Women’s British Open, where points are doubled. Points are awarded to those who finish in the top 20.

Here’s how things stand going into a two-week stretch in Scotland:

Megan Khang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mo2Sv_0bNk6Jgl00
Megan Khang speaks to the media during a news conference at The Solheim Cup at Gleneagles on Sept. 11, 2019 in Scotland. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Megan Khang currently holds the seventh and final spot on the Solheim Cup points list. The 23-year-old was a rookie at the 2019 Solheim Cup with an 0-2-1 record. She is not in the field for this week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Golf Open. Brittany Altomare trails her by 33.5 points.

Brittany Altomare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273iq8_0bNk6Jgl00
Brittany Altomare at the LPGA Lotte Championship at Kapolei Golf Club on April 14, 2021 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brittany Altomare got the nickname “Jesus” in her Solheim Cup debut in Scotland because her putting was so divine. She went 2-1-1 at Gleneagles and heads into the final stretch in solid form. A top-10 finish at the AIG could overtake Khang for the seventh spot.

Lizette Salas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8088_0bNk6Jgl00
USA captain Juli Inkster celebrates with Lizette Salas after winning the 2017 Solheim Cup at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. (Photo by Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports)

A four-time Solheim Cup participant, Salas owns a 6-6-2 record in the biennial event. She’s looking good right now to qualify off the Rolex Rankings as she currently ranks 25th in the world, the highest-ranked American not already in off the points list. There are three more Americans, however, ranked in the top 31 who could add pressure. Salas showed impressive form at the KPMG Women’s PGA this summer, where she finished runner-up to Nelly Korda.

Jennifer Kupcho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McQek_0bNk6Jgl00
Jennifer Kupcho at the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 25, 2019 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Currently ranked 28th in the world, Kupcho owns the second spot off the rankings. But with Amy Olson in 29th and Yealimi Noh 31st, there are no guarantees. Kupcho recently finished third at the ISPS Handa World Invitational and is not in this week’s Scottish Open field. She’s looking to make her first U.S. Solheim Cup team. Kupcho ranks ninth on the points list, 47 points outside of seventh.

Amy Olson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CGxA_0bNk6Jgl00
Amy Olson at the Gainnbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Feb. 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Another player looking to make her Solheim Cup debut, Olson’s best bet is to qualify off the rankings, given that at No. 29 in the world, she’s only one spot away from an automatic qualifying position. Olson, however, has struggled of late. Her last top-20 finish came in mid-June.

Stacy Lewis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243f2W_0bNk6Jgl00
Stacy Lewis at the Lotte Championship on April 20, 2019 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Toledo-born Stacy Lewis comes into this week’s Scottish Open as defending champ. Currently 12th in the points standings, she’s 65.5 points outside of seventh. Lewis, who has a strong record in Scotland, would need to two terrific weeks to make automatically qualify. But her ties to the community, career body of work and leadership skills make her a prime captain’s pick candidate. Especially given the number of new to newish faces that could be on Hurst’s team.

Angela Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSO4i_0bNk6Jgl00
Angela Stanford celebrates winning the 2018 Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Could the assistant captain wind up with a playing role? It certainly worked out well last time around for Suzann Pettersen. Stanford isn’t in the field at this week’s Scottish Open, which means she’d likely have to win or finish second at the AIG Women’s British Open to have a chance at qualifying for a spot on the team. One thing is certain: She’s loving her role working alongside Hurst.

Yealimi Noh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckrFp_0bNk6Jgl00
Yealimi Noh at the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship (Photo by Philippe Desmazes/AFP via Getty Images)

Yealimi Noh came oh-so-close to making her first LPGA title a major last month at the Amundi Evian Championship. The LPGA rookie certainly passes the coming-in-hot test. Ranked No. 31 in the world, Noh needs only to move up a handful of spots to overtake Kupcho (28) in the rankings race. If not, she’s surely a strong consideration for a captain’s pick. Noh is in this week’s Scottish Open field.

Mina Harigae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVZYe_0bNk6Jgl00
Mina Harigae at the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Veteran Mina Harigae is quietly putting together a strong season with four top-10 finishes, including a share of second at the rain-shortened Marathon Classic. She’s currently 11th on the points list and 65th in the world. One year ago, Harigae was ranked outside the top 200. She is not in the Scottish Open field.

