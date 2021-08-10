Fire season, pandemic travel contribute to fuel shortage
SHERIDAN — For 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, affecting everything from toilet paper to gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. Demand for fuel has increased as many Americans are taking road trips this summer. In addition, an early fire season has resulted in increased fire suppression efforts, which have also impacted demand for various fuels across the western United States, according to Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.subletteexaminer.com
Comments / 0