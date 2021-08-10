Cancel
Biden to pick Pagan as deputy trade chief in Geneva, Frost assistant Treasury secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intention to nominate Maria Luisa Pagan as deputy U.S. trade representative based in Geneva and Joshua Frost to be assistant secretary of the Treasury for financial markets, the White House said.

Pagan, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, has spent almost three decades as a trade lawyer in the U.S. government and is currently the deputy general counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the White House said in a statement.

It said Biden planned to nominate Christopher Wilson, a 20-year veteran of USTR, to be chief negotiator on innovation and intellectual property.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said both officials would bring valuable experience to their new jobs at a time when the United States is seeking to re-establish relationships with its trading partners and reform the World Trade Organization.

Frost has spent nearly 23 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, most recently as the co-chair of the liquidity risk program for large bank supervision, the statement said.

