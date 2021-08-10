Cancel
Fed's Evans: Wants 'few more' job reports before bond taper

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The current inflation spike shouldn't push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labor data needed before any changes as well as more certainty that the pace of price increases will remain above the Fed's 2% target, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

