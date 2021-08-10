Cancel
Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Concerts

Cover picture for the articleWhile she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.

Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 concerts amid rising coronavirus cases: 'I am still being extremely cautious'

While she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday. "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made," Nicks said in a statement. "I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.
CelebritiesRedbook

Stevie Nicks' Legendary Life in Photos

Rockstar. Rule-breaker. Raspy-voiced goddess. These are just a few of the words used to describe Stephanie Lynn Nicks, known the world over as Stevie Nicks. From her breakout days as a leading lady of Fleetwood Mac to her successful solo career, Nicks has churned out an impressive catalog of hits, including "Landslide," "Edge of Seventeen," and "Dreams," to name a few. Not to mention, her recent turn on American Horror Story and even a viral bout on TikTok stand alongside the legacy of her music, reintroducing the talented Nicks to one generation after another. She's the actual embodiment of a living legend, so let's explore the storied life of one of the best-selling musical artists of all time: Stevie Nicks.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Stevie Nicks Cancels Tour: I’ll ‘Probably Never Sing Again’ if I Get COVID

In a statement on Twitter, Stevie Nicks announced that she will cancel the five shows she had planned for her U.S. tour due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us,” the statement read. Nicks is vaccinated but cited her age, 73, as one of the reasons why she’s being “extremely cautious” about the virus. “If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” reads a Facebook post by the singer. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life.” Shows in Colorado, California, Texas, and Louisiana were scheduled to start Sept. 3 but will no longer be happening. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed,” Nicks’ statement read. “but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”
Public Healthloudersound.com

Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 performances over Covid concerns: "While I’m vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious"

Stevie Nicks has revealed in a statement that she will be cancelling her remaining performances of 2021 due to rising Covid cases that "should be of concern to all of us". Taking to social media to share the news, the 73 year old Fleetwood Mac singer explains, "While I’m vaccinated, at my age I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.
Napa, CAksro.com

Steve Nicks Pulls Out of BottleRock

Rock and roll hall-of-famer Stevie Nicks is pulling out as a headliner at Napa’s Bottlerock Music Festival. In a statement, Nicks called it a challenging decision to cancel all of her 2021 shows because of rising COVID cases. The three-day Bottle Rock festival is scheduled for early September, and organizers say Chris Stapleton will replace Nicks as the Friday headliner. Other headliners include Guns N Roses on Saturday, and Foo Fighters on Sunday. Attendees will have to show proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72-hours.
CelebritiesPopculture

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks' Tough Decision Has Fans Sounding Off

Stevie Nicks has declared she will not be performing for the rest of 2021 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise, which has prompted Fleetwood Mac fans to respond in her comments. Nicks posted a statement to Twitter, saying that she made the tough decision for the safety of her herself and all of those going to public events and festivals.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Duran Duran & Tyler the Creator replacing Stevie Nicks & DaBaby at ACL Fest

Stevie Nicks and DaBaby were originally scheduled to headline Sunday at the 2021 edition of Austin City Limits Fest, but DaBaby was dropped from the fest after making homophobic comments while onstage at Rolling Loud Miami, and Stevie cancelled all of her 2021 shows because of COVID. ACL Fest has now announced two new Sunday night headliners: Duran Duran and Tyler the Creator. Both will perform on both weekends, October 1-3 and October 8-10, in Austin's Zilker Park.
Austin, TXexpressnews.com

Major ACL headliner pulls out of festival because of COVID-19

The glitter is fading for Stevie Nicks fans after the iconic singer canceled five concerts scheduled for the rest of the year, including her Austin City Limits performances in October. In a tweet, Nicks said that while she is vaccinated, she is being extremely cautious about the rising COVID-19 cases...

