Former correctional officer sentenced to 18 months in prison for providing inmate with cocaine
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former guard at the East Hidalgo Detention Center to 18 months in prison for providing an inmate with cocaine. U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced former Correctional Officer Erasmo Loya, 56, of La Villa to 18 months in prison during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon. In exchange for cash, Loya provided inmates with food, marijuana and cocaine.www.progresstimes.net
Comments / 0