Schuylkill Haven, PA

Schuylkill's Faculty Speakers Bureau connects Penn State experts to high schools

By Samantha L. Bower
The Daily Collegian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — This past spring, Penn State Schuylkill faculty members, through the campus’ Faculty Speakers Bureau, delivered presentations to high school classes on topics as varied as Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible,” anatomy and physiology, career exploration, and chemistry. Several Schuylkill County schools participated in the initiative, including Schuylkill Haven, Mahanoy City and North Schuylkill high schools.

news.psu.edu

