Escaped dog runs 2 miles to owner's work in Connecticut
(UPI) A Connecticut dog fled from her owners' parents' house and turned up 2 miles away -- at the housing facility where her owner works. Joann Hourigan, executive director of the Deep River Housing Authority, said the dog, Indy, is well known by residents and workers at Kirtland Commons, the Deep River elderly/disabled housing facility where her owner works, so they quickly recognized the canine who showed up at the door Sunday.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0