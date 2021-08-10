Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

(UPI) A Toronto man who won a $27.9 million lottery jackpot said he was in such a state of disbelief about his good luck that he kept it secret for more than a month. Ginno Torres, 29, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials he bought a ticket for the June 22 Lotto Max draw from King Grocery in Toronto, and he was so stunned to find out he had won that he checked his ticket at three different stores.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ontario Lottery#Gaming Corp#King Grocery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: I Won a Fortune in the Lottery and Told My Wife to Pack

A man had been struggling in his life for a very long time. His financial condition was worsening, and it was becoming tough to provide for his family. He was constantly worried for his family and didn't know how to make things better. Even though he tried his luck working at multiple jobs, none of them guaranteed financial security and only added to his pile of problems.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Local Woman Wins $2 Million on Scratch Off Ticket She Received As A Gift

It’s not uncommon to hear of lottery scratch off tickets being given as gifts. But it’s also not often that “gift” turns into a much larger one. However for Charlotte resident Karen Urteco Sandrez that was in fact the case. In what was most likely one of the best gives she ever received a $20 scratch-off ticket turned into $2 million. A family friend gifted her the ticket- a “100X The Cash” scratch-off purchased from the Lucia Food Mart located on Killian Road in Stanley, NC. Urteco Sandrez told lottery officials it was “surreal” and that she “couldn’t believe it”. She chose to take the lump sum which came out to $1.2 million or $849,000 after taxes. No word on how much, if any, she will be sharing with her friend.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
Boats & Watercraftsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Yard-yacht sails into the neighborhood

Dear Amy: My husband I bought a house a year ago. We had, at the time, a 24-foot boat, which we kept in a gravel spot next to the driveway. (The spot was designed for this kind of thing.) We've met most of our neighbors and all seem very kind,...
Sportsarcamax.com

Kaley Cuoco offers to buy punched Olympic horse

Kaley Cuoco has offered to buy a horse that was allegedly punched by a German coach at Tokyo 2020. The 35-year-old actress and horse lover took to Instagram to speak out after the incident that occurred in the women's Modern Pentathlon at the Olympics last week when coach Kim Raisner was caught "punching" Saint Boy, as the horse refused to follow rider Annika Schleu's lead and ruined her medal hopes.
Louisiana StatePosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Big Money Winners – Louisiana’s Lottery Luck Continues

Lottery players in the state of Louisiana have been flexing at the pay window here lately. In the past few weeks, players who have participated in Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lotto have all laid claim to some serious cash. However, there have been no big jackpot winners in the two multi-state lottery games of Powerball and Mega Millions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy