$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month
(UPI) A Toronto man who won a $27.9 million lottery jackpot said he was in such a state of disbelief about his good luck that he kept it secret for more than a month. Ginno Torres, 29, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials he bought a ticket for the June 22 Lotto Max draw from King Grocery in Toronto, and he was so stunned to find out he had won that he checked his ticket at three different stores.www.arcamax.com
