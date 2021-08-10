In Your Opinion: Delhi shouldn't opt out of marijuana sales

I support allowing cannabis-related industry in Delhi, specifically a recreational dispensary. I applaud the recent statement by Ray Pucci of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. He urges towns and villages not to opt out of the opportunity to allow cannabis-related businesses, and to capture much-needed tax revenues. “Marijuana Legalization in NYS-A Fresh Look,” the report quoted by Pucci, estimates cannabis sales will generate $2.6 billion by 2027, and create 50,000 jobs in New York. Our community can’t afford to opt out of that tax base.