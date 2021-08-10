Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Skyrim modders have made a working, Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

PCGamesN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can get your hands on four spirit orbs in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can earn yourself one neat bit of kit: a paraglider. Link can whip this out to sail around Hyrule’s skies, and it’s not only dead handy but a lot of fun, too. Now, after months of development, some Skyrim modders have recreated a working paraglider inspired by BotW’s and brought it to Bethesda’s RPG game.

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paragliding#Modders#Botw#Bethesda#Nicknak#True Directional Movement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Damn, 'Skyrim' Looks So Much Better With Paragliders

It's no secret that The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild took plenty of inspiration from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - both in terms of what to do and what not to do. In Skyrim, everybody spams the jump button to cheese their way up the side of a mountain if they can't be bothered to find the footpath leading up it. Breath Of The Wild took note of this, and decided to make climbing an actual feature. This was a genius move that completely changed the way the player interacted with the world and opened it up massively. Even better, you could simply glide back down safely from any height you may have scaled - a fun and rewarding end to any climb.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Breath Of The Wild And Ghost Of Tsushima Follow-Ups Should Expand Games’ Fantastic Emergent Experiences

“Does this do anything?” is one of my favorite questions to ask while I’m running around a video game world. A lot of the time, the answer is no. But I keep asking because every so often, I find a game that rewards my curiosity in the best ways. Recently, Acid Nerve’s Zelda-like Death’s Door earned a spot on that list of games for one small, but delightful gag where cutting a sign in half affects both the physical object you attacked and its corresponding pop-up dialogue bubble. This is such a fun detail that doesn’t need to be in Death’s Door, but it is, and the game is better for it. This fun homage got me thinking about the joke’s inspiration, The Legend of Zelda, and how great the series has been at creating these kinds of interactive moments, especially its latest entry, Breath of the Wild.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Google Maps meets Breath of the Wild in an amazing fanmade project

The world within the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is beyond vast. Heck, I’ve been playing the game for over five years now, and from time to time, I still find myself lost in the large, open world of Hyrule. From rivers and lakes, to mountains and highlands, to intricate towns and hidden caves — it’s easy to lose sight of exactly where Link is traversing. While the in-game map does a good enough job getting me from Point A to Point B, I find myself wondering, “Can it be better?”
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Prominent Skyrim Modder Arthmoor Leaves Nexus Mods

Recently, Nexus Mods made a recent policy change that would prevent modders from truly deleting their mods in order to make an upcoming mod collection feature work properly. This has resulted in a variety of modders leaving the site, including Arthmoor, who has made a wide variety of mods for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Google Maps website lets you plot a route around Hyrule

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fan has created a Google Maps-esque website of Hyrule. YouTuber Nassim's Software has shared a video explaining how they created the website that allows players to view the world of Breath of the Wild similarly to Google Street view. The website - Zelda Breath of The Wild Street View - can transport fans from the likes of central Hyrule to Akkala in just a few clicks.
Video GamesDestructoid

How long were you stuck on this Zelda: Breath of the Wild puzzle?

Zelda: Breath of the Wild puzzles can be a powerful shared experience. We all have that one shrine that we hate, and new players don’t know how good they have it with written and video walkthroughs for every single one of them. Back at launch we had to write those guides and figure it all out for ourselves! Well, over on Reddit, StarJediOMG shared their experiences of “just getting the game yesterday” and coming across this beast of a Breath of the Wild puzzle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy