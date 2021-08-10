OnePlus teases new device announcement for tomorrow

On the eve of Samsung’s Unpacked event, OnePlus USA decides to tease a device of its own, one that it hopes will steal the spotlight from Samsung’s announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold3. The teaser is super vague and offers nothing aside from the teaser, along with the date and time. OnePlus will be holding an event for this mystery device tomorrow, August 11 at 10AM ET, which is the same time that Samsung Unpacked is set to kick off.