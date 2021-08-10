Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disney Dream Sets Sail With Paid Guests For First Time In 513 Days

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe it?! After 513 days, the Disney Dream is once again sailing with paid guests! It’s been a long road for all cruise lines, and Disney Cruise Line has been no acceptation. A test cruise out of Port Canaveral was postponed due to positive COVID results. Thankfully, that postponed cruise has since set sail for a successful trip. The Disney Cruise Line also set sail with passengers for the first time in over a year for a successful test cruise in the UK. And now, Disney is finally setting sail once again with paid passengers ready to enjoy their Disney Cruise Line getaway. Check out the excitement below!

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Canaveral#Cruises#The Disney Dream#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
Lifestylewuwm.com

$73,499-Per-Guest World Cruise Sells Out In Less Than 3 Hours

Now, that's a long — and expensive — trip. A 132-night "world cruise" sold out in under three hours, despite pandemic worries that have hobbled the cruise industry and steep prices that start at $73,499 per guest — and range up to $199,999 per person for a master suite. Regent...
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Exclusive Disney Dining Spot Closing Indefinitely In Just Weeks!

On August 2, Disney announced that it would soon be releasing more information on what is being called the Magic Key program — a program that many are assuming will be taking the place of Disney’s shuttered Annual Pass Program. It appears that, possibly in response to the new program details being released, a popular Disneyland spot available only to Legacy Passholders is shutting down indefinitely.
Industrycruisehive.com

First Oasis-Class Cruise Ship Completes Simulated Sailing

Royal Caribbean has completed another test cruise to test health protocols. This time, it was Allure of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world that arrived back in Florida. The ship is also the first Oasis-class to finish a test cruise, an important step forward for the ship to resume operations safely.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

6 passengers test positive for COVID-19 aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship

MIAMI — Six passengers on Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19. The passengers tested positive Thursday, six days into the weeklong, round-trip cruise from Nassau, The Bahamas, with around 1,000 passengers and 900 crew members on board, and are being flown back to the U.S. on Friday from Freeport, a company spokesperson said.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Ride Faces HUGE Wait Just Minutes After Park Opening

Avatar — Flight of Passage continues to draw Guests each and every day. This morning, July 29, the Pandora attraction is facing huge wait times just minutes after the theme park officially opened. At approximately 8:40 a.m., just 40 minutes after Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened, Avatar — Flight of Passage...
LifestyleDigital Trends

Check out the first-ever roller coaster on a cruise ship

Taking a roller coaster ride straight after a big lunch is always a brave move, with those endless twists and turns risking an unwelcome second look at your recently consumed meal. Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line, however, clearly wants to push things to the limit having built what it claims is...
Boats & Watercraftscruisefever.net

Cruise Line Sees 8th Cruise Ship Return to Service

Over the weekend, Celebrity Cruises saw their eight cruise ship resume cruises when Celebrity Equinox departed for a seven night cruise to the Caribbean from Port Everglades. Celebrity Cruises restarted cruises to the Caribbean on June 5 and they now have more cruise ships back in service than any other cruise line.
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
Travelallears.net

How to Get the Most Out of Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotels

Walt Disney World’s Deluxe Resorts feature extensive theming, extra amenities, and some of the most spacious rooms on Disney property. And all that fabulousness comes at a price. If you’re hoping to get the most bang for your buck during your Deluxe stay, you’ll want to plan ahead for a...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Petition Asks Disney World To Add A New Nation To Epcot's World Showcase

Epcot has always been unique among theme parks thanks to it's initial design as a permanent world's fair. And while the park has gone through many changes over the years, much of that initial design still exists. First and foremost we have the World Showcase section of the park, 11 pavilions dedicated to 11 different nations of the world. Each pavilion has shops, exhibits, restaurants, and attractions which help to spotlight the different cultures of the world. And while the World Showcase nations represent a diverse cross section of the globe, there is room for more pavilions to add even more nations. And one organization is trying to drum up support via a petition asking Disney World to add Greece to the World Showcase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy