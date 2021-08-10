Disney Dream Sets Sail With Paid Guests For First Time In 513 Days
Can you believe it?! After 513 days, the Disney Dream is once again sailing with paid guests! It’s been a long road for all cruise lines, and Disney Cruise Line has been no acceptation. A test cruise out of Port Canaveral was postponed due to positive COVID results. Thankfully, that postponed cruise has since set sail for a successful trip. The Disney Cruise Line also set sail with passengers for the first time in over a year for a successful test cruise in the UK. And now, Disney is finally setting sail once again with paid passengers ready to enjoy their Disney Cruise Line getaway. Check out the excitement below!www.disneydining.com
