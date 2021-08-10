City Police Make Arrest in Caroline Street Knife Incident
SARATOGA SPRINGS - City police have made an arrest in connection with an overnight incident during which a 38-year-old man was slashed on the arm. The incident is believed to have occured shortly after 2 a.m. on Caroline Street between Pavilion Row and Henry Street where a fight had taken place between two men, police said.The assailant had left the scene prior to officers arriving. A person of interest was quickly identified.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
