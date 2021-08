LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shoppers were startled last weekend to see a bear cub browsing the offerings at a Los Angeles supermarket. Video aired by https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/08/07/caught-on-camera-bear-browses-grocery-aisles-at-porter-ranch-ralphs/">CBS 2 shows the small bear strolling the aisles on Saturday at the Ralphs store in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley.