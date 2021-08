On Aug. 1, the Salina Police Department was alerted to several vehicle burglaries. Investigation revealed that three individuals burglarized several vehicles in the Magnolia Hill’s Estates area (Brookfield Dr.) and Red Top Ridge area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Aug. 1. The three suspects were utilizing a small four-door white car to commit the burglaries. Debit cards taken from the vehicles were used at local businesses in Salina, Kansas, by one of the involved individuals between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Aug. 1.