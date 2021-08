I can think of no better way to begin this White Lotus episode guide than the White Lotus theme song itself. In fact, I think it’s a sign of respect, like the national anthem before a sporting event. So if you did not click play on the above video, or if your volume is turned down, or if your headphones are disconnected, please go back. Do whatever you have to do, and press play. Let’s groove out together in suspense and impending tropical doom for a minute.