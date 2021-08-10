Browns Attempted To Claim Guard David Moore Off Waivers, Awarded To Jets
The Cleveland Browns attempted to claim guard David Moore off of waivers, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Andrew Berry continues to look to add to the offensive line depth of this team, rightfully so. Moore would have been a nice addition to the camp roster and could have pushed to potentially make the team. Surely would have been another solid asset for offensive line coach Bill Callahan to work with.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0