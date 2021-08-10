Browns Attempted To Claim Guard David Moore Off Waivers, Awarded To Jets

New York Jets rookie receiver Elijah Moore has been receiving a lot of buzz during training camp, and his former college teammate A.J. Brown is only contributing to it. Brown, who spent one year playing with Moore at Ole Miss, has been a huge supporter of Moore since the Jets selected Moore with the 34th pick in the NFL Draft. Brown is even doubling down on how good he thinks Moore will be: the Titans receiver said he’d bet his game checks on Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.