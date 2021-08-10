Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky man due in court on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots

By Rayleigh Deaton, Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Aug. 10—A Kentucky man charged with four crimes in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots is scheduled to appear in federal court for a hearing on Tuesday. Michael Orangias, 36, is facing charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct In a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, according to court records and the FBI.

