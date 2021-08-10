Darren Criss Names the Glee Cover That Was a "Huge Oops"—and You Definitely Remember It

Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Glee" It's been more than a decade since Glee's final note, but that can't make Darren Criss forget this cover. During an appearance on the LadyGang podcast, the actor, who appeared on five seasons of the Fox series as Blaine Anderson, was asked to name the worst cover performed on Glee. The question initially proved to be a bit of a challenge. "Oof, that's too hard. There's too many versions of songs," he said. "Did I just accidentally say that they were all bad?" he asked before clarifying, "What I meant was there's too many options to choose from."