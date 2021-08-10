Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Global Youth Depression and Anxiety Doubled During Pandemic

By Diana Swift
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The COVID-19 pandemic doubled international rates of child and adolescent psychological disorders, according to results of a meta-analysis. In the first year of the pandemic, an estimated one in four youth across various regions of the...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Children And Youth#Child Health#Latin America#Medscape#Alta#Ci#Jama Pediatrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
China
Related
Kidsyourislandnews.com

What to know about teen anxiety and depression

Teen anxiety and depression are not medically different mental health conditions from adult anxiety and depression. However, the symptoms of these conditions may present differently in teenagers than they do in adults. This may be due to the different developmental and social challenges that teenagers typically face, such as hormonal...
Posted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find an effective way to treat pain, depression, anxiety

With the growing prevalence of chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and other symptom-based conditions, doctors are increasingly considering how to augment the care they can provide within the limited time allotted for patient appointments. In a recent study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, researchers suggest collaborative care can...
Mental HealthPosted by
SELF

Why I Changed My Bipolar Disorder Treatment During the Pandemic

After nearly a decade of taking antidepressants, Shannon V., 30, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder II in 2018. She tried several different medications in addition to therapy, but nothing ever fully addressed her symptoms. Bipolar disorder causes extreme shifts in mood, energy, concentration levels, and generally affects your ability to...
KidsNeuroscience News

Just 10% Of Kids With ADHD Outgrow It

Summary: Contrary to popular belief, most children with ADHD do not grow out of the disorder. Instead, it manifests in different ways during adulthood through verbal impulsivity, difficulties in decision making, and impulsive behaviors. Source: University of Washington. Most children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) don’t outgrow the...
Mental HealthKMOV

As Delta variant triggers depression and anxiety, Washington University doctor shares coping methods

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations - plus the reintroduction of masking - is leading to more depression and anxiety. A Washington University psychiatrist at BJC says the Delta variant has triggered a lot of the same feelings people had when the pandemic started. She stressed the importance of speaking with a professional in order to calm any concerns about getting the vaccine.
Mental Healthaappublications.org

Depression and Adolescents – An Ongoing Challenge in the Pandemic

In a recently released article in Pediatrics(10.1542/peds.2021-051507), Dr. Stephanie Mayne and colleagues add to our understanding of adolescent mental health concerns, specifically the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on depression and suicidality screening in the primary care setting. The authors examined rates of screening, rates of positive screening for depression, and rates of positive screening for suicide risk among adolescents ages 12-21 attending well care visits in their large primary care network in Philadelphia, which includes nearly 300,000 patients. They compared a pre-pandemic epoch (June-December 2019) with a pandemic epoch (June-December 2020) with respect to the 3 main questions noted: how many adolescents were screened, how many had a positive screen for depression, and how many had a positive screen for suicide risk? Their practices use the PHQ-9-M to screen, recommended by the AAP GLAD (Guidelines for Adolescent Depression in Primary Care) guidelines,1 which screens for symptoms of depression and includes one question about current thoughts of self-harm and 2 supplemental questions about past thoughts.
Mental Healthcysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Depression, Anxiety Common Among CF Patients

Depression and anxiety are common among people with cystic fibrosis (CF), a systematic review reports. The study “Global Burden of Anxiety and Depression among Cystic Fibrosis Patient: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis” was published in the International Journal of Chronic Diseases. In people with CF, a genetic defect in the CFTR...
Mental HealthMedscape News

Adolescent Depression, Suicide Risk Rose During COVID-19 Pandemic

(Reuters Health) - More U.S. adolescents, particularly girls, screened positive for depression and suicide risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests. Researchers examined electronic health records from 91,188 well visits for 68,699 adolescents aged 12 to 21 years old who received primary care at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. A total of 43,504 visits occurred from June 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019 (pre-pandemic period), and 47,684 visits occurred from June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 (pandemic period).
KidsScience Daily

Youth, the pandemic and a global mental health crisis

An alarming percentage of children and adolescents are experiencing a global-wide mental crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic according to a new University of Calgary study published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics. The UCalgary study is a meta-analysis, pooling together data from 29 separate studies from around the world,...
Mental Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Superheroes Get Sad Too: How to Help Children with Disabilities Cope with Depression and Anxiety

There is nothing more inspiring than seeing a child with a disability overcome the daily challenges they face. Their determination, strength and courage are what superheroes are made of. But, even superheroes sometimes need help carrying the mental and emotional weight of living with a difficult medical diagnosis, a developmental delay, a physical disability or a learning obstacle. It’s the part of their struggle often unseen, yet profoundly impactful to them, their families and their well-being.
Ohio Statepresspublications.com

Survey: Anxiety, depression rising as students plan to return to college

A new “return to campus” survey led by The Ohio State University’s Office of the Chief Wellness Officer finds rising rates of anxiety, depression, burnout and the use of unhealthy coping mechanisms among students navigating through a year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to other data on college students throughout the U.S.
Books & Literatureazpbs.org

New young-adult novel “21 Questions” tackles anxiety, depression and coming of age

Let’s face it: sometimes, growing up can be tough. “21 Questions” is a new young-adult novel by scottsdale-native Alexandria Rizik. It follows 16-year-old Kendra Dimes as she struggles to manage her anxiety disorder in the wake of losing her brother to an overdose. Rizik wrote the book with her own experience with anxiety in mind and joined us to talk about what the release means to her.
Mental HealthFuturity

Anxiety is a ‘double-edged sword’ for job seeking

New research links the anxiety of job seeking during a pandemic to both positive and negative results. It makes sense that anyone entering the job market for the first time would be feeling added anxiety because of the havoc being wreaked on labor markets by the global pandemic, says study leader Allison Gabriel, professor of management at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.

Comments / 0

Community Policy