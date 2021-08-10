Global Youth Depression and Anxiety Doubled During Pandemic

In a recently released article in Pediatrics(10.1542/peds.2021-051507), Dr. Stephanie Mayne and colleagues add to our understanding of adolescent mental health concerns, specifically the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on depression and suicidality screening in the primary care setting. The authors examined rates of screening, rates of positive screening for depression, and rates of positive screening for suicide risk among adolescents ages 12-21 attending well care visits in their large primary care network in Philadelphia, which includes nearly 300,000 patients. They compared a pre-pandemic epoch (June-December 2019) with a pandemic epoch (June-December 2020) with respect to the 3 main questions noted: how many adolescents were screened, how many had a positive screen for depression, and how many had a positive screen for suicide risk? Their practices use the PHQ-9-M to screen, recommended by the AAP GLAD (Guidelines for Adolescent Depression in Primary Care) guidelines,1 which screens for symptoms of depression and includes one question about current thoughts of self-harm and 2 supplemental questions about past thoughts.