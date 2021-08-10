Fort Worth man arrested for assault during Jan 6. Capitol riot

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas man was arrested Aug. 10 for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Thomas John Ballard, a.k.a Thomas Cliff Ballard, 35, of Fort Worth, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and civil disorder, among other charges. Ballard made his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Texas Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.