Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth man arrested for assault during Jan 6. Capitol riot

By Ashley McElroy
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas man was arrested Aug. 10 for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Thomas John Ballard, a.k.a Thomas Cliff Ballard, 35, of Fort Worth, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and civil disorder, among other charges. Ballard made his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Texas Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Protest Riot#Cliffcares#Spectrum News#Washington Field Office#The U S Capitol Police#Dallas Field Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes off coast of Haiti

A major 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with the U.S. Geological Survey predicting a potentially high number of casualties and significant economic losses. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, according to the U.S. agency. Tremors...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy