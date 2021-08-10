Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys Podcast: Should Dallas Trade For Another CB?

By Jeremy Brener
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 3 days ago

With the ninth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Jacksonville Jaguars selected C.J. Henderson, a cornerback out of the University of Florida.

The Jaguars continued their pattern of drafting defensive players from Florida schools, but now Henderson could be looking to leave Florida, or Jacksonville at least. He missed Sunday's scrimmage with an excused absence and has not seen a lot of practice time in camp, participating in just three of 12 practices before Tuesday.

Henderson returned Monday, but teams are now curious whether the second-year pro is available ... and whether it would be worth pulling the trigger.

Our insider Mike Fisher details whether the Dallas Cowboys should consider a move, given the team's young depth at the position. But he also questions whether Henderson 'loves football' and why such a high commodity could be on the trading block so quickly into his career.

With a young cornerback core in Trevon Diggs and rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, adding another talented piece to the puzzle could make them extremely dangerous down the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJFIP_0bNjtc3R00

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions, including whether the team should trade for Henderson.

The guys also discuss whether rookie second-round pick Kelvin Joseph is the best cornerback on the roster.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Trade Rumor on C.J. Henderson? Big Question: 'Does He Love Football?'

Comments / 0

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
677
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#The Dallas Cowboys#Jaguars#American Football#Cowboys Podcast#The University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson available via trade?

The Jaguars used the ninth pick of last year's draft on cornerback C.J. Henderson. Although the young defender saw his rookie season cut short, he was viewed as a foundational piece for the franchise. Jacksonville’s new regime might not feel the same way. Multiple NFL executives believe Henderson is now...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is C.J. Henderson to the Dallas Cowboys a possibility?

The Dallas Cowboys are always linked to available players and unfortunately, that is the reality when you nickel and dime a significant portion of your roster. The only real money the team dishes out is when they decide to extend their own drafted players. When the team decides to look...
NFLYardbarker

Should Falcons Trade For Jaguars' First-Round CB Henderson?

In any new regime, players who don't fit the system are sometimes made available via trade. Could that be the case with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Henderson could be on the trade block after a frustrating start to the offseason under new head coach Urban Meyer.
NFLSteelers Depot

Should The Steelers Explore Trading For CB C.J. Henderson?

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Jacksonville Jaguars would likely be willing to field calls in regard to a possible trade for CB C.J. Henderson. Henderson was selected 9th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, being the second CB selected behind Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah who went 3rd overall to the Detroit Lions. The former Florida Gator was a highly-touted prospect coming I into the draft process, having a knack of getting his hands on the football in his short time in Gainesville and tested extremely well as the NFL Combine, measuring at 6’1, 204lb and ripped off a 4.39 40yd dash, a 37.5-inch vertical, and a 127-inch broad. Henderson has the size, length, speed, and explosiveness teams look for in a potential shutdown corner on the outside and has the tools in his toolbox to compliment his impressive athletic profile.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLNBC Sports

Brady opens up about mystery team that passed on him

One NFL organization made the mistake of putting another chip on Tom Brady's shoulder when he hit free agency last year. The former New England Patriots quarterback first mentioned the mystery team last month on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that mother [expletive]?" Brady said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy