Travis Shaw, a 5-star defensive tackle who attends Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, announced Saturday evening he will play football for Mack Brown at North Carolina. The No. 3 overall prospect in the nation for the class of 2022, Shaw is the top player in North Carolina and is the highest-rated player to commit to the Tar Heels since Ronald Curry flipped from Virginia to UNC in March of 1998. Curry, who was from Hampton, VA, was the national player of the year in both football and basketball, the only such athlete to ever earn that distinction in both sports.