COVID-19 UPDATE: Kane Test Positivity Jumps to 6.1%; Region 8 Hospitalizations Rising; U.S. Hits 124,000 New Cases Per Day
For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us. OVERVIEW: U.S. Hits 124,000 New Cases Per Day; France, Italy Impose Vaccine Mandates; Delta Variant Surges. As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges across the United States, momentum in certain sectors of the country is...kanecountyconnects.com
Comments / 0