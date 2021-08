After today’s press conference where Governor Sisolak announced he is going to push a mandatory vaccination mandate for all college students, our sources informed us that Steve Sisolak is threatening concert venues and convention venues to enact mandatory proof of vaccination for all attendees. That means anyone who wants to go to a concert, a show on the Las Vegas Strip, or attend a business event, seminar, trade show or convention will be FORCED to take the experimental vaccination to live a normal life.