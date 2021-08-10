Cancel
Zappix Deploys Self-Service Payment Solution with the National Recovery Agency

 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Zappix, the leading Digital Self-Service vendor, has deployed its self-service payment solution with the National Recovery Agency, nationwide provider of accounts receivable management, to help consumers resolve financial obligations faster, easier, and with less stress. Zappix AI-powered digital self-service payment solution removes barriers to...

