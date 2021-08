The addicting app has boosted the popularity of previously unpopularized movies, music and books, but is it for the better?. Though TikTok has been around ever since it Musical.ly rebranded itself in 2017, I was one of the last Gen Zers to download it. I thought I was above the mindless scrolling that makes the app so addicting and immune to understanding various TikTok sounds and references. So, when I downloaded it for the first time about six months ago, nothing could prepare me for what I saw.