People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Vice President at HFG Architecture (Health Facilities Group) HFG Architecture is pleased to announce the promotion of Tim Dudte to Executive Vice President. He joined the firm in 2007 and has served as a managing principal, lead designer, senior healthcare planner, and most recently as chief culture officer. As executive vice president, Dudte serves as one of the three key leaders in the firm and advocates for design excellence on projects throughout the organization.

