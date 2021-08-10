Isle Royale National Park and Keweenaw Area Species Management Area provide free boat washes

HOUGHTON – Isle Royale National Park (NP) is partnering with the Keweenaw Invasive Species Management Area (KISMA) to offer free boat washes at marinas and boat launches in Houghton, Baraga, and Keweenaw Counties this summer. The boat wash events, funded by the National Park Service and Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, are being held to encourage boaters, kayakers, and jet skiers to Clean, Drain, and Dry watercraft to prevent the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species, particularly Zebra Mussels, in Lake Superior waters. The boat wash stations are high-pressure, high-temperature systems designed to disinfect watercraft prior to entering and when leaving waterbodies. Upcoming boat wash opportunities will be in Chassell, L’anse, Baraga, and Hancock.