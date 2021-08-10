Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 8-10-2021

975thefanatic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s best of, Mike opens the show with his opinion on this week’s huge Phillies/Dodgers series. He believes that because they have such a weak remaining schedule, this isn’t a must win series. Mike is also curious what we can expect from Aaron Nola going forward (0:00-14:02). Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey joins the show to discuss Las Vegas Summer League and gives us an update on Ben Simmons (14:02-26:09). Eagles beat writer Tim McManus joins the show to give us today’s Training Camp report (26:09-34:40).

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Missanelli#Phillies Dodgers#Las Vegas Summer League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Warriors, Timberwolves, And Spurs Have Discussed A Trade For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been linked with a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers for a while. It would make sense for him to seek a new destination where he can have a fresh start, and potentially develop into the superstar people thought he would become. It is clear that Ben Simmons is still an All-Star caliber player who would likely still interest many teams within the league.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Asking Price for Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield and More

The NBA's 2021 free-agency period opened with a series of bangs on Monday, reshaping the basketball landscape while sending Kyle Lowry to South Beach and Lonzo Ball to the Windy City. Meanwhile, a bunch of incumbents signed major money deals to stay put, including Chris Paul in Phoenix, Mike Conley in Utah and Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Considering Notable Roster Addition

The Los Angeles Lakers have been making a lot of moves for veteran talents this offseason. But according to one report, they could be adding an especially notable one. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are reportedly considering adding point guard Isaiah Thomas to their ranks. The two-time All-Star point guard spent the 2020-21 season mostly out of the NBA.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Sixers-Wizards trade is focused on Ben Simmons to D.C.

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to look a lot different during the 2021-22 NBA season than they did after the 2020-21 season. The second-round elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks could very well be the end of ‘The Process’ in Philadelphia. Ben Simmons’s struggles offensive were once again...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chris Broussard Says The Warriors Should Trade Draymond Green For Ben Simmons

Unless you've been living under a rock, you will already know about the drama circulating around Ben Simmons. After a concerning showing in the 2021 playoffs (in which his shooting struggles got exposed), the relationship between Ben and the Sixers has tanked dramatically. Instead of looking forward to next season, Philadelphia is stuck looking inward, questioning what they should do with their disgruntled young star.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

One big mistake by the 76ers in 2021 NBA Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star Ben Simmons are making the situation in Philly more awkward as each day passes. Simmons, who had a horrible playoff finish, is on the trade market, but it seems like the 76ers have yet to find a fair package in return. It doesn’t help that Simmons has been ignoring fellow all-star Joel Embiid’s phone calls and has been really passive with the 76ers management since their playoff exit.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Best trade Pelicans could offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

The saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers continues to be a main headline in the NBA offseason. Following a dismal performance in the playoffs, the 76ers have made it clear to other teams that they would be open to trading the former No. 1 overall pick. Due to...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

REPORT: Stephen Curry’s possible new teammates after Ben Simmons deal hits snag, revealed

If there’s one thing clear about the NBA offseason, it’s this: The Golden State Warriors will always be involved in any kind of rumor. The phone lines must be ringing off the hook for the Warriors, who continue to be busy as they hope to tinker with their roster to maximize main man Stephen Curry’s […] The post REPORT: Stephen Curry’s possible new teammates after Ben Simmons deal hits snag, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Case For Andrew Knapp To Be Aaron Nola’s Catcher

The Phillies will start a HUGE 3 game series against the Dodgers Tuesday night. We know who will be on the mound; Aaron Nola. But the question is, who will be behind the plate? Conventional wisdom tells you it will be the $24 million dollar man J.T. Realmuto….but it shouldn’t. It should be Andrew Knapp.
NBANew York Post

76ers’ Ben Simmons is hitting 3-pointers in the offseason — again

Disgruntled 76ers’ star Ben Simmons is hitting the gym. The 25-year-old was recorded by his trainer Chris Johnson draining two 3-pointers Monday with Clippers’ guard Rajon Rondo. Fellow Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. was also seen training with the duo. Simmons is known for working on his shot during the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy