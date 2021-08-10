The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 8-10-2021
In today’s best of, Mike opens the show with his opinion on this week’s huge Phillies/Dodgers series. He believes that because they have such a weak remaining schedule, this isn’t a must win series. Mike is also curious what we can expect from Aaron Nola going forward (0:00-14:02). Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey joins the show to discuss Las Vegas Summer League and gives us an update on Ben Simmons (14:02-26:09). Eagles beat writer Tim McManus joins the show to give us today’s Training Camp report (26:09-34:40).975thefanatic.com
