Jonathan Glickman is feeling like he’s on top of the world — and in some ways he is. His office, where he’s been working most days during the pandemic, is the penthouse suite atop the Hollywood Athletic Club on Sunset Boulevard. It’s the headquarters of Glickmania, the production banner he launched in early 2020 when he transitioned from president of the MGM Motion Picture Group, a position he held for eight years, to producer. It was a full-circle moment, returning to the role he had when he entered the entertainment business in the 1990s, but the timing was far from...