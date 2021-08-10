Cancel
Denton County, TX

Active coronavirus infections surpass 5,000 in Denton County Tuesday

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Public health officials confirmed Tuesday another 480 Denton County residents had been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Included in that announcement was confirmation that the number of locals estimated to be actively infected with the virus rose above 5,000 for the first time since April 6, 2021.

Just under 58% of Denton County residents at least 12 years of age were fully vaccinated by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Denton County Public Health reported only 12.6% of the county’s total inpatient occupancy was unfilled Tuesday afternoon.

Only nine beds in adult intensive care units were unfilled across Denton County Tuesday afternoon, but 78.1% of ventilators were unused at the same point.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
Posted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton votes 5-2 to enact mask ordinance

Following the lead of other jurisdictions, namely Dallas County, the Denton City Council voted 5-2 during an emergency meeting Thursday night to directly challenge Gov. Gregg Abbott’s order against requiring face coverings. ‘Not alone in this’. “First, I want to assure you … we are tasked with what we think...
Posted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton releases 5 resumes for city attorney candidates

The Denton Record-Chronicle through a Texas Public Information Act request has obtained resumes for five candidates who applied for Denton city attorney through a search by GovHR. The firm, hired to find the city’s next permanent city attorney, continued to accept applications through Monday, after extending the deadline so the...
Posted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Who can rent Denton police training facilities and why?

Classrooms across city of Denton buildings are available to rent, including police facilities, but the public generally can’t rent the Police Department’s training facilities. From the tactical simulation area to the firearms range, the Denton Police Department opens its training center to other law enforcement agencies. The city of Denton...

