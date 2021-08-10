Active coronavirus infections surpass 5,000 in Denton County Tuesday

Public health officials confirmed Tuesday another 480 Denton County residents had been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Included in that announcement was confirmation that the number of locals estimated to be actively infected with the virus rose above 5,000 for the first time since April 6, 2021.

Just under 58% of Denton County residents at least 12 years of age were fully vaccinated by Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Denton County Public Health reported only 12.6% of the county’s total inpatient occupancy was unfilled Tuesday afternoon.

Only nine beds in adult intensive care units were unfilled across Denton County Tuesday afternoon, but 78.1% of ventilators were unused at the same point.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.