Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
League City, TX

Notice on 2021 Tax Rates

Posted by 
League City, Texas
League City, Texas
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8VxK_0bNjnqoH00

This notice provides information about two tax rates used in adopting the current tax year’s tax rate. The no-new-revenue tax rate would impose the same amount of taxes as last year if you compare properties taxed in both years. In most cases, the voter-approval tax rate is the highest tax rate a taxing unit can adopt without holding an election. In each case, these rates are calculated by dividing the total amount of taxes by the current taxable value with adjustments as required by state law. The rates are given per $100 of property value.

This year’s no-new-revenue tax rate……………..…$0.475526/$100

This year’s voter-approval tax rate…….………….…$0.579017/$100

Comments / 0

League City, Texas

League City, Texas

58
Followers
177
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The city of League City has a small portion north of Clear Creek within Harris County zoned for residential and commercial uses.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
League City, TX
League City, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy