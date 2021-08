Poland’s right-wing government won a narrow vote Wednesday to pass a controversial media ownership bill that, if it becomes law, could force Discovery channel to sell its Polish operation, TVN, which owns TVN24, the country’s largest independent news network. Wednesday’s vote came after nationwide protests by free speech and human rights activists against the bill, which would strengthen a ban on non-European companies controlling Polish broadcasters. Discovery’s TVN would be the broadcaster most affected by the bill. TVN operates several channels in Poland including the popular all-news network TVN24, which has been more critical of the government than most of the...