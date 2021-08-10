Cancel
Crush SF to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test

By Grant Gilmore
Cover picture for the articleInsomniac’s edition of Crush in San Francisco is set to move forward this month, but you’ll need to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID to attend. Earlier this summer, Insomniac surprised love-filled ravers in Northern California with the news that Crush San Francisco would be making a return outside of their typical dates surrounding Valentine’s Day. Now set to take place on August 13-14 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the upcoming edition is sure to spark some summer lovin’ for anyone who plans to attend and catch sets from some of the scene’s finest.

