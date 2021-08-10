Cancel
Essentia Health offers back-to-school COVID vaccinations

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 3 days ago

With the start of the school year about a month away now is the time to consider getting eligible children — those ages 12 and up — a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Essentia Health officials. The health care provider stated the vaccine will protect them and their classmates by reducing...

