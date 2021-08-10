Cancel
Seven Wild, Hypothetical Rule Changes for Greco-Roman

By Richard Mann, Senior Writer
intermatwrestle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere really isn't anything wrong with Greco-Roman wrestling. However, whenever the World Championships or Olympics roll around, fans flock to Twitter with ideas on how to "fix" the sport. Due to the style, matches with a lot of points scored on the feet are rare. When some of the best competitors in the world face-off, it can be hard to put up any sort of points. UWW has been open to changing the rules before, so InterMat decided to make a few suggestions. The following are some wacky and not-so-wacky potential rule changes for Greco-Roman wrestling.

intermatwrestle.com

