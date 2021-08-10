These 7 Historic Villages Near Detroit Will Transport You Into A Different Time

Are you in the mood to step back in time? You don’t have to be a full-blown history buff to appreciate the delights of a well-maintained historical village, and Metro Detroit is home to its fair share of unique and educational destinations. When you’re ready to explore our region’s past in real-time, hop in the car and venture to these seven amazing historic spots near Detroit.

1. Greenfield Village (20900 Oakwood Blvd. Dearborn)

2. Troy Historic Village (60 W Wattles Rd, Troy)

3. Mill Race Historical Village (215 Griswold St, Northville)

4. Greenmead Historical Park (20501 Newburgh Rd, Livonia)

5. Historic Fort Wayne (6325 W Jefferson Ave, Detroit)

6. Westland Historic Village Park (857 N Wayne Rd, Westland)

7. Waterford Historical Village (4490 Hatchery Rd, Waterford Twp)

We’ll kick things off with a classic: Greenfield Village. Most Metro Detroiters have checked out this iconic spot at least once, and it’s easy to understand why. With its 80 acres, roleplaying actors in period costumes, variety of vendor shops, and more, this living history museum might just be the closest thing you’ll get to a time machine ride. Watch a blacksmith in action, step inside a Model T, or attend a special educational event. In conjunction with the Henry Ford Museum, there’s something here for every member of the family.Embark on a journey to the 1800s when you stop at Troy Historic Village, a charming village that houses everything from a print shop to a church to an 1877 schoolhouse. The buildings here are arranged to take guests on a self-guided tour through time, beginning in the 1840s and extending into the 1920s. Whether you stop by in the dog days of summer or the crisp fall months, you’ll appreciate the village’s quaint atmosphere and educational nature.This Northville gem consists of historical buildings that were either moved from nearby sites or reconstructed to reflect the area’s history. When you head to Mill Race Village, you’ll find a picturesque vibe complete with a gorgeous gazebo, a one-room schoolhouse, a general store, a historic bridge, and greenery galore. Throughout the years, this history-rich spot has even served as a wedding venue for couples who appreciate the simple charms of Northville’s past. Does it get much more charming?Also known as Greenmead Farms, this pretty park consists of just over three acres and offers tours of its historic buildings on Sundays. As you make your way through, you’ll appreciate views of an 1841 farmhouse, a parsonage, a farmhand’s home, and a handful of other structures. For extra fun, stop by when Greenmead is holding one of its delightful flea markets, which allows guests to combine their passion for treasure-hunting with their admiration for local history.Military buffs will undoubtedly be impressed by Historic Fort Wayne, which allows visitors to learn more about the life of soldiers who lived in the area as opposed to farmers and everyday civilians. Situated just a stone’s throw from the Detroit River, the fort still houses its original 1848 barracks, officers’ quarters, a hospital, commissary, and so much more. As you make your way through the area, you’ll be fully immersed in the local military history that makes Detroit so fascinating.This small but spectacular spot is the perfect place for a short day trip near Detroit. While the park only offers a handful of buildings to check out, its dedication to preserving local history and maintaining the grounds is admirable. During your visit, you’ll find everything from a fascinating “Octagon House” to picnic space where you can spend time with loved ones. Education, nature, and family togetherness seamlessly come together at Westland Historic Village Park.With self-guided tours open on Wednesdays only, you’ll want to plan ahead for your trip to the Waterford Historical Village, but trust us when we say that your journey will be worth the wait. This unique spot is located within Waterford’s Fish Hatchery Park and features both replicas and original buildings from throughout the area. Walk along the Clinton River after viewing the on-site log cabin, train cars, and more.

