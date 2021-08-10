Cancel
Peter Rehberg, Influential Electronic Musician And Label Head, Has Died At 53

By Steve Smith
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Peter Rehberg, who recorded groundbreaking albums as Pita and under his own name, and who ran the influential electronic record label Editions Mego, died suddenly on July 22 in Berlin, at age 53. The cause was a heart attack, Isabelle Piechaczyk, his former partner, confirmed to NPR. His death was initially announced on Instagram by the Franco-Swiss composer François Bonnet, who has recorded for Editions Mego under the name Kassel Jaeger.

