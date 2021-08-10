Taco Tuesday: Russellville’s Taco Vill’a
It’s that time of year when recent high school graduates pack up all the dorm “necessities” they’ve purchased over the summer and make the big move to college. Walking up and down flights of stairs carrying saucer chairs, TVs and awkwardly shaped lamps in the Arkansas heat is never a favorite activity, but those strenuous steps are a big moment for students and guardians alike. After hours of hauling and rearranging furniture, stomachs tend to grumble and feet beg for rest, which means that lunch is in order. Students starting at or returning to the Arkansas Tech University campus are in luck because there is a local favorite that is not only tasty but, most importantly, affordable, too.www.aymag.com
Comments / 0