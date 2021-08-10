Cancel
UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Amryt (AMYT) at Buy

 6 days ago

H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage on Amryt (NASDAQ: AMYT) with a Buy rating and a price target of $29.00. The analyst comments "Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Ireland specializing in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of rare disease therapies. Company founders Dr. Joe Wiley (CEO) and Rory Nealon (CFO/COO) have leveraged their business development backgrounds to assemble Amryt's portfolio through the acquisition of assets from which they can drive better performance. Amryt has demonstrated the ability to extract additional value from acquired assets by pushing growth across global markets and, since its 2019 purchase of Aegerion, Amryt has driven double-digit growth from both Myalept (metreleptin) and Juxtapid (lomitapide). The company looks to replicate that success with its proposed acquisition of Chiasma (projected to close on August 5, which at this point we're highly confident regarding deal completion given completeness of Chiasma's process) where management hopes to jump start the commercialization of Mycapssa, which we expect to become the centerpiece of their portfolio. We initiate with a Buy rating and a $29 price target."

StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Avepoint Inc. (AVPT) at Outperform

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood initiates coverage on Avepoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $14.50. The analyst comments "AVPT is a derivative play on digital transformation within the MSFT ecosystem, and we think it can grow ~25-35% for years to come. At ~5x EV/CY23E Sales, and having recently merged via SPAC, in our view it's an undiscovered ~$2b small cap that should see growing investor awareness in the quarters ahead as growth accelerates."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts VTEX (VTEX) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty initiates coverage on VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $35.00. The analyst comments "Vtex is a cloud-native digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers, allowing customers to build online stores, integrate and manage orders across channels, and create marketplaces to sell products. The company derived 94% of its revenue from Latin America in FY20, and given that LatAm is the fastest growing region for e-commerce, Vtex plans to focus on further penetrating this region before shifting its focus to targeting the rest of the world. Given that the $85B LatAm e-commerce opportunity is only penetrated at 6% of retail compared to 18% globally, Vtex is wellpositioned to continue capitalizing on this region's secular shift to digital. We believe that Vtex will be able to grow its top-line at a ~28% CAGR from FY20-23E with the potential for significant upside depending on the pace of GMV growth and international expansion. However, the stock is up ~50% since IPO pricing and as we await a better entry point, we are initiating coverage with a Neutral rating and $35 Dec-22 price target."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.
RetailStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades The Honest Co. (HNST) to Buy

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet upgraded The Honest Co. (NASDAQ: HNST) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "Honest reported disappointing 2Q results that sent the stock tumbling as sales growth of 3.1% in the quarter missed consensus of 10.2%. In addition, management reset expectations for FY21 related to household & wellness category growth, digital vs retail channel dynamics, and gross margins in 2H only three months after the company’s public debut in May. While we think the market will assign a higher degree of risk to HNST shares, we are raising our rating to BUY from NEUTRAL given the significant pullback last Friday that suggests, in our view, an unbalanced risk-reward now embedded in the valuation. We are changing our EPS estimates in FY21 / FY22 / FY23 to -$0.22 / -$0.04 / $0.04 (prev -$0.13 / -$0.01 / $0.07) and reinstating our price target at $14."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $10,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,374.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Michael Wayne Kalb Sells 120,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet raised DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DNB Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

InMed Pharmaceuticals To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical-grade rare cannabinoids, today announced that Eric. A. Adams, President and CEO, and Dr. Eric Hsu, Senior Vice President of Pre-Clinical Research & Development, will present at H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

H.C. Wainwright Stick to Their Buy Rating for MAG Silver Corp

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Corp on Friday, setting a price target of $22.5, which is approximately 21.89% above the present share price of $18.46. Ihle expects MAG Silver Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.04 for the third quarter...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ACRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Starts Paysafe (PSFE) at Buy

BofA Securities initiates coverage on Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) with a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Gemini Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Jason Meyeburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference on Tuesday, August 17 at 9:00 AM ET.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amarin’s (AMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades OFS Capital (OFS) to Buy

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Mickey Schleien upgraded OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $11.50. The analyst comments "OFS's liquidity is ample at 38% of AUM and 17x unfunded commitments. Relatively stable debt balances combined with portfolio appreciation caused total D/E to decline from 1.99x to a still relatively high 1.80x. Regulatory D/E is more comfortable at 1.27x, and the regulatory asset coverage ratio increased from 171% to 179% which provides some cushion against potential capital market volatility (particularly given the 14% allocation to CLOs). We assume the portfolio churns in a very competitive market but continue to forecast dividend coverage from NII. There is potential upside to our forecast should OFS monetize its equity investments. In addition, we would like to see lower balance sheet leverage and note that 40% of the company's unsecured debt is callable later this year, likely at lower rates, in our view. We are raising our rating from Neutral to Buy and setting an $11.50 price target supported by a target P/NAV of 0.85x and a current dividend yield of 9.7%."
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

