Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Batman's Sidekick Robin Comes Out. It Makes Sense, If You Were Paying Attention

By Glen Weldon
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well. That's over, at last. After 80 long years, the fusillade of sneers, slurs and innuendos are finally done with. For decades, homophobes looking to land cheap jokes and queer fans aching to see themselves in the comics they love have shared an unlikely common goal — to shove Robin, Batman's trusty sidekick, out of the closet.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Joel Schumacher
Person
Cher
Person
Marv Wolfman
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Legends#Nightwing#Vp#Lgbtqia Tim#Northstar#Batwoman Harley Quinn#Poison Ivy#Apollo#Midnighter#Batman Robin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Related
MoviesPaste Magazine

Superman? Batman? Actually, It Makes Total Sense That Harley Quinn Is the Center of the DCEU

In addition to being the title of a cultishly beloved mass-audience disappointment, Batman v Superman could double as a summary of the long-term DC Comics movie strategy. Original Superman series petering out after a low-budget part four? Get Batman up and running. Batman series petering out after a mega-budget part four? Try to get Superman going again. Man of Steel underperformed? Try adding Batman next time, and then maybe skip straight to the Justice League. But after Zack Snyder’s take on a murderous Batman and a murdered Superman, a new DC standard-bearer was needed. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman seemed like a logical successor until her second movie was widely regarded as a disappointment and the third, while announced, has no particular production or release date. As great as Gadot is in the part, this ever-expanding, often-floundering, never-ending incarnation of the DC Comics universe on movie screens could probably use a more chaotic figure as its representative. With characteristic showmanship, that figure has revealed herself: Harley Quinn, as played by Margot Robbie in 2016’s Suicide Squad, last year’s Birds of Prey and the brand-new non-sequel The Suicide Squad.
SocietyDesign Taxi

DC’s New ‘Batman’ Comic Shows Robin Coming Out As LGBTQ+

For the first time in 15 years, a member of Batman’s immediate circle has publicly identified as LGBTQ+. Following Batwoman’s coming out as gay in 2006, the latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends confirms Tim Drake’s Robin as bisexual. In the synopsis, DC Comics teased that Tim Drake would finally...
MoviesComicBook

Batman '89 Robin Designs Revealed

Michael Keaton's Batman is finally getting a Robin. Before Tim Burton decided to leave the Batman franchise and Warner Bros. chose to take the series in a lighter direction with Joel Schumacher, plans were in place to give Keaton a Robin. Marlon Wayans was in discussions to play the role, with some talk of him appearing in Batman Returns before ultimately being saved for the third movie that never happened. DC Comics has chosen to return to the Batman '89 universe with today's Batman '89 #1, which sees the original Batman film writer Sam Hamm teaming with artist Joe Quinones to continue the story from where it left off in Batman Returns. The issue includes the first appearance of this universe's Robin.
MoviesComicBook

How The Suicide Squad's Starro Could Set Up Batman's Craziest Sidekick Ever

One of the weirdest and most terrifying villains in DC Comics, Starro is set to make quite an impression in The Suicide Squad. But while the giant starfish-like alien is set to be the major antagonist for Task Force X, the film could end up being the gateway for the arrival of another, even stranger DC comics character; one that might not be as terrifying but is no less interesting. We're talking, of course, about Jarro.
EntertainmentPosted by
NBC News

Robin explores his bisexuality in new Batman comic

In his 1954 polemic, “Seduction of the Innocent,” psychiatrist Fredric Wertham railed against comic books as immoral and referred to Batman and Robin, in particular, as “a wish-dream of two homosexuals living together.”. While Wertham’s research has been debunked over the years, it appears he was at least partly right:...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Titans Actress Explains Barbara Gordon And Dick Grayson's Relationship In Season 3

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. During my interview with Savannah Welch about her experience working on Titans Season 3, I inquired about what Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon’s relationship is like at this point in their lives. After all, Dick is now fighting crime as Nightwing, and after being paralyzed by The Joker and being put in a wheelchair, Barbara has retired from the vigilnate life and is now the new commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department. Starting off, Welch delved into what Dick and Barbara meant to each other in their younger years, saying:
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Titans' Jason Todd Confronts His Batman Issues in Season 3

Titans is very much the DC Entertainment television wunderkind. It startled audiences with its first line of dialogue – a coarsely phrased admonishment of the Batman. But for those who accepted its rebel spirit, it assembled a Titans team of misfits and emotionally damaged people. There were no easy answers across the first two seasons, of course, and additional traumas pitted people against one another. And no one seemed more damaged by those events than Jason Todd (Curran Walters).
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Bob Kane's Batman & Robin Sketch For A Mother's Operation, At Auction

Bob Kane, co-creator of Batman (and for decades credited as the sole creator of Batman, thanks to the kind of deal with DC Comics that they would never give to others), lived to both see and benefit from the success of the character. Indeed, he was one of the most financially successful comic book creators and became one of the first bona fide comic book celebrities in the sixties, though Stan Lee soon outstripped him in that regard. And while he continued to work in TV animation and as an easel painter, the success of the Tim Burton movies brought him new attention, and he was a regular at comic conventions, where sketches such as the one below would have been created, now up for auction from Heritage Auctions, going under the hammer in a week, the 18th of August.
EntertainmentPosted by
CinemaBlend

With Robin Exploring His Sexuality In Batman Comics, Another LGBT Character Has Taken On The Sidekick Mantle

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Comic book stories are at the forefront of pop culture, thanks to countless film and TV adaptations. But the adventures also continue on the page, and DC fans were recently surprised with the news that Robin Tim Drake would be exploring his sexuality in the comics. And shortly after that revelation, another LGBT character has taken on the sidekick mantle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy