HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Samford University takes a look back at Coach Bobby Bowden's impact on the school following his death on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. Bowden piled up 357 wins during his 40 years as a major college coach, from Samford — his alma mater, then known as Howard College — to West Virginia and finally at Florida State, where he went 315-98-4. The Seminoles were a force during his 34 seasons as coach, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999.