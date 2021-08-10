Dealing with pandemic 2.0
Americans are coming to grips with sobering public health realities: The mutation and spread of SARS-CoV-2 again imperils the way we live. Many justifiably blame this latest surge on those who neglected or refused to get COVID-19 vaccinations, allowing variants to fester and emerge reborn in more infectious form. Such resistance to common sense –î often politically motivated –î not only places the rest of us at risk in our health but endangers an economy everyone claims to cherish.www.mauinews.com
Comments / 0