IOC Will Reconsider Guidelines For Allowing Trans Athletes To Compete

NPR's A Martínez talks to freelance sports journalist Britni de la Cretaz about what a potential IOC rule change could mean for transgender athletes at future Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics shattered records for trans athletes. Just to name a couple, Canadian soccer midfielder Quinn became the first known trans and nonbinary athlete to win gold, and New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbert was the first out trans woman to compete in an individual event. After the games, the International Olympic Committee is reviewing its guidelines for allowing trans athletes to compete. The current policy, decided in 2015, says that trans women are allowed to compete in women's sports if they've been on testosterone-suppressing medication for 12 months. The IOC is now considering changing the part of the policy that sets the testosterone levels for all female athletes. Our co-host A Martinez spoke with freelance sports journalist Britni de la Cretaz about what these updated regulations could mean.