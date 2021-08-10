Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

IOC Will Reconsider Guidelines For Allowing Trans Athletes To Compete

By GPB Newsroom
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago

NPR's A Martínez talks to freelance sports journalist Britni de la Cretaz about what a potential IOC rule change could mean for transgender athletes at future Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics shattered records for trans athletes. Just to name a couple, Canadian soccer midfielder Quinn became the first known trans and nonbinary athlete to win gold, and New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbert was the first out trans woman to compete in an individual event. After the games, the International Olympic Committee is reviewing its guidelines for allowing trans athletes to compete. The current policy, decided in 2015, says that trans women are allowed to compete in women's sports if they've been on testosterone-suppressing medication for 12 months. The IOC is now considering changing the part of the policy that sets the testosterone levels for all female athletes. Our co-host A Martinez spoke with freelance sports journalist Britni de la Cretaz about what these updated regulations could mean.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caster Semenya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Trans Women#Trans People#Track And Field#Ioc#Npr#Mart Nez#Canadian#World Athletics#The World Athletics#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Top female soccer player forced to strip during matches

Tabitha Chawinga is the first woman from Malawi to sign for a European football team. She is speaking out about past violations of her privacy, including being forced to strip in public to verify her gender. Critics of antitransgender laws are concerned that any form of gender policing could lead...
TennisPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Black women athletes ruptured destructive and limiting beliefs at the Tokyo Olympics

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics approached, fans around the world struggled to balance their excitement with a general uneasiness surrounding the Games. These included high-profile firings, volunteers quitting, abnormally high temperatures, low vaccination rates as well as a declared state of emergency amidst surging COVID-19 cases. While there were many engaging story lines and developments worth following over the last 14 days, the prominence of Black women was hard to ignore. From the outset of the Games’ opening ceremony, where Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron, it quickly became evident that Black women would be of central importance to the games...
Sportssemoball.com

Pau Gasol elected by Olympic athletes to be an IOC member

TOKYO (AP) -- Two-time NBA champion and three-time Olympic medalist Pau Gasol won an election Wednesday at the Tokyo Games that means he'll be mixing with royals and representing athletes for the next seven years at the International Olympic Committee. Gasol was one of 30 candidates who were competing at...
FitnessFrankfort Times

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard thanks IOC before competing

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is in Japan for the Tokyo Games and thanked the International Olympic Committee on Friday for helping to make it possible for her to compete. Hubbard has been a focus for support and criticism since qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. She is a...
SocietyPosted by
Axios

Trans athletes see the Tokyo Games as a watershed moment

TOKYO — The presence of multiple trans and nonbinary competitors at this year's Olympics represents a hard-fought milestone that can inspire future generations to compete in sports as their authentic selves, several prominent trans athletes told Axios this week. Why it matters: The participation of at least four openly trans...
SportsSand Hills Express

Laurel Hubbard becomes first openly trans woman to compete at Olympics

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history Monday as the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics. Hubbard, 43, competed in the women’s super-heavyweight 87-kilogram weightlifting category in the Tokyo Games but did not advance after failing on her three attempted lifts. She was also the oldest lifter at the Games.
SportsESPN

IOC panned by Olympic athletes for quarantine conditions in Tokyo

Athleten Deutschland, a body representing athletes in Germany, has criticized the conditions for athletes in quarantine at the Tokyo Olympics, calling them "prison-like" and "grotesque." In a statement released Saturday, the body called on the International Olympic Committee to "push for substantial improvement" of the accommodations. "In the current quarantine...
Worldwhtc.com

Olympics-Belarus athlete ‘in the hands of authorities’ – IOC

TOKYO (Reuters) – A Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to an Tokyo airport against her will was safe and in the hands of authorities, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, spent the night in an airport hotel,...
SportsNew York Post

IOC bans athletes and fans from posting videos on social media at Olympics

TOKYO – Sharing videos from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on social media is not allowed, even for athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday as it looked to protect broadcasters’ rights. Jamaican double gold medalist sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah was blocked briefly from Instagram on Wednesday after she...
SportsBirmingham Star

IOC Athletes' Commission elect new Chair and Vice-Chair

Tokyo [Japan], August 7th (ANI): Meeting in Tokyo following the election of its new members, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission (AC) on Saturday elected Emma Terho (Finland, Ice Hockey) as its new Chair, and Seung Min Ryu (Republic of Korea, Table Tennis) as the new Vice-Chair of the Commission.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

China athletes warned over Mao badges, case closed -IOC

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The IOC said it had issued a warning to the two Chinese cycling medallists who wore badges featuring the head of their country's former leader Mao Zedong at the Tokyo Olympics podium, breaching a rule on political gestures, and that the case was now closed.
SocietyPosted by
Sportico

Athlete Activism Hits Podium in Tokyo Amid New IOC Protest Rules

Raven “Hulk” Saunders, the U.S. shot putter who captured attention with her purple and neon-green hair and flamboyant face mask that echoed her nickname, became the first athlete to risk IOC sanctions by protesting from the medal podium. While receiving her silver medal, Saunders raised her arms and crossed them into an X shape to represent “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.” It wasn’t the first demonstration of the Games, nor is it likely to be the last. The Olympic flame was not even lit when athletes started to protest in Tokyo. Olympians on women’s soccer teams...
SportsSwimInfo

Federica Pellegrini One of Four Athletes Elected to IOC Athletes’ Commission

Federica Pellegrini One of Four Athletes Elected to IOC Athletes’ Commission. Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini was one of four athletes to be elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission this week. Pellegrini and the other three successful candidates were chosen from a field of 30 applicants. They will...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Athletes gave Tokyo 2020 a great Oly soul, says IOC chief

Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stated he was concerned that Tokyo 2020 could become Games without a soul after spectators were barred from the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "After we had to accept the decision to have no spectators, I must...

Comments / 0

Community Policy