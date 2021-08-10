“There are other viruses just waiting to show up,” says Jared Diamond – 08/10/2021 – Science

For anyone hoping that Covid-19 would be an event that only happens once a century, American biogeographer Jared Diamond, 83, has bad news. “I would say Covid-19 is the beginning of the future,” said Diamond, author of the classic “Armas, Germes e Aço” in a video interview with Folha. “It is clearer than a year ago that the current pandemic is a one-off event unprecedented in the past, but one that will have many imitators from now on. In other words, Covid-19 is the first truly global pandemic thanks to its ability to spread through jet planes, despite the 1918 Spanish flu coming close.