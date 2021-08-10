The Lodge at Paris Landing Taking 2022 Event Reservations

BUCHANAN (August 8) — Kayakers and fishermen had a front row seat Sunday to the ongoing construction at The Lodge at Paris Landing, still on target for completion in the fall of 2021. Reservations are being taken now for 2022 events at The Lodge, such as weddings and conventions. Any event for 2022 can be placed on the Lodge group calendar by filling out a form at this link: https://tnstateparks.com/lodges/paris-landing.