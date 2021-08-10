Cancel
Missing hiker found dead after 18-day search at Sequoia National Park

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday after nearly a three week search at Sequoia and Kings National Parks. An extensive multi-agency search commenced on July 21 to find 43-year-old Matthew Thoke.

